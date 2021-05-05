Pilot Scheme to Provide Affordable Plots to Meet Local Housing Needs

A new pilot scheme is being trialled by Ceredigion County Council to provide opportunities for local people to make a start on the property ladder by purchasing a discounted plot of land.

A piece of Council land has been identified at Parc yr Hydd, Ciliau Aeron. This will be for a new trial scheme where the Council will offer two plots (subject to the necessary planning consents) at a discounted guide price of £25,000 per plot to local people who would like to make a start on the property ladder and build their own home.

The plots will be part of the Local Authorities discount for sale Affordable Housing Scheme. For clarity, this would not be part of the Welsh Government Self Build Initiative, or Registered Social Landlord scheme.

The Council is seeking to gauge initial interest in the future sale of these two affordable self-build plots. The aim of this approach is to help provide local starter homes for people to get onto the property ladder. If proven popular and a need is demonstrated through this pilot scheme, a prospective strategy could be considered and rolled out on other Council owned sites.

The potential purchasers will need to meet the following affordable housing criteria: