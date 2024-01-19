Afon Technology Named Finalist in Junkosha’s Technology Innovator of the Year Award

Afon Technology, a leading Welsh innovator in healthcare technology, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious Junkosha’s Technology Innovator of the Year Award.

The annual award recognises outstanding achievements in interventional medical procedures or microwave, and, or, millimeter wave technologies, and Afon Technology has been shortlisted as a result of its commitment to developing a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring device, which is tipped to transform the lives of those with diabetes.

Glucowear™ is Afon Technology’s pain-free continuous blood glucose sensor that is set to make life easier for people with diabetes by removing the need for needles when monitoring blood sugar levels.

Junkosha has revealed the shortlist of eleven entries that will advance to the final stage of the competition. The judging committee, comprising of industry experts with extensive backgrounds, will evaluate the entries in January, with the award winner set to be unveiled at a ceremony in April 2024. The selected winner will receive a $25,000 grant to further develop their project.

CEO of Afon Technology, Sabih Choudry, said:

“I am honoured and thrilled that Afon Technology has been named as finalist for Junkosha’s Technology Innovator of the Year Award. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and brilliance of our team. At Afon, we are driven by a passion for pushing the boundaries of technology to improve patient outcomes.”

Afon Technology's entry caught the attention of the judging panel due to its innovative approach to improving the lives of people with diabetes and pre-diabetes.

The Monmouthshire-based company is developing cutting-edge technology that promises to revolutionise blood glucose monitoring, offering a solution that eliminates the pain, discomfort, and other side effects associated with current glucose monitoring options.

This development has the potential to significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals managing diabetes or at risk of developing the condition.

Joe Rowan, Chairperson for the Awards, commented on the impressive level of innovation demonstrated by this year's entrants,

“This year’s Award has seen an expanded amount of interest from entrants all over the globe, which is a fabulous result following on from the success of the inaugural programme. “On review of the candidates’ entries, the judges and I were really pleased with the level of innovation shown. Selecting the shortlist was no easy feat – we had to make some tough decisions along the way. However, we have full confidence that the remaining eleven entries possess all the essential qualities to win”, he said.

Mike Winterling, Chief Operating Officer for Junkosha, added:

“It is great to see not only the level of interest, but also the high levels of innovation shown by this year’s entrants. “Congratulations to those that have been shortlisted to present their entry. I look forward to seeing who wins out of this high calibre list.”

Afon Technology is honoured to be recognised as a finalist in the Junkosha’s Technology Innovator of the Year Award and is committed to advancing its ground-breaking technology to positively impact the lives of those affected by diabetes.

Sabih added:

“Making the shortlist for this prestigious award underscores our commitment to innovation and reaffirms Afon Technology's position as a leader in the ever-evolving landscape of medical technology. We look forward to the continued pursuit of excellence and the transformative impact our innovations will have on the healthcare industry.”

Afon Technology is a leading innovator in healthcare technology, dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With a focus on revolutionising blood glucose monitoring with the world’s first non-invasive continuous glucose monitor – Glucowear™ – Afon Technology is at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit Afon Technology