Advice Sessions to Boost Economic Growth

Six advice sessions are to be held in Powys towns over the next few months to help businesses solve problems that may be holding them back.

Powys County Council will be hosting the drop-in events, between 9am and 3pm, in Llandrindod Wells, Newtown, Welshpool, Brecon, Ystradgynlais and Hay-on-Wye.

• The Pavilion, Llandrindod Wells, Wednesday 29 November

• Hafan yr Afon, Newtown, Wednesday 13 December

• The Royal Oak Hotel, Welshpool, Wednesday 24 January

• Y Gaer, Brecon, Thursday 29 February

• Ystradgynlais Library, Thursday 28 March

• Hay Castle, Thursday 25 April

There will be experts attending from Business Wales, Development Bank of Wales, Cwmpas Co-op, Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, Federation of Small Businesses, Severn Wye Energy Agency and from the council’s own regeneration, property, planning, trading standards and environmental health teams.

These may vary from venue to venue but Business Wales and the council’s regeneration team will be at all of them and, if you want to check if a particular organisation will be in attendance, the regeneration team can be contacted on: [email protected]

“We want to help the county’s businesses to unlock their full potential as part of our plans to create a stronger, fairer and greener Powys,” said Cllr David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “So, I would appeal to anyone running a business of any size in Powys, or who is thinking about relocating to the area, to drop in and speak to us at one of these six events. “No appointment is necessary.”

This work has been made possible thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up programme.