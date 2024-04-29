Welsh Business Hub Opens Fourth Shop and Support Centre

A business hub and trading space has opened in the heart of Newtown.

The Broad Street retail unit and start-up support centre is the fourth unveiled by Antur Cymru Enterprise in just 18 months and follows Aberystwyth, Cardigan, and Newcastle Emlyn.

Among those already operating from the premises are Peony Green bespoke lampshades, Awaken Spiritual Wellbeing and Home Décor, and Josie’s Creations handmade jewellery, whose founder Josephine Stephens says having a dedicated team of mentors and advisors just next door helps build confidence in their fledgling ventures.

“I had always enjoyed crafting but with the help and advice of Antur Cymru I feel I am able to take it forward as a business,” said Josephine. “We are all able to bounce ideas off each other and try out different things knowing they are there to give feedback, encouragement, and offer guidance on what works and what doesn’t.”

Debbie Williams of Colourburst Jewellery, added:

“In the few weeks since joining the space we have had a positive response from customers. It’s a fantastic location and will hopefully contribute to an increase in footfall at the centre.”

Lauren Garbutt is the owner of Seren Handmade business logos and workwear, said:

“We only started trading a year ago, so this is a great next step for us, the chance to engage with new customers and have the safety net of Antur Cymru’s brilliant team next door. “They have given me advice, and a place here at the shop, which I’m really grateful for – we look forward to seeing what the future brings.”

Funded by UK Government via Powys County Council, the programme also encourages local entrepreneurs and existing companies of all sizes to get in touch and capitalise on available grants and training opportunities, mentoring, and extra support on a wide range of topics to take their businesses to the next level, including marketing, exports, sustainability, and diversification.

Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said:

“Starting a new business is both risky and hard work but potentially rewarding, and this scheme has the capacity to remove some of the risk by providing exposure to new markets and customers. It is literally a shop window for growth.”

Project Manager Julie Morgan added: