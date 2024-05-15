Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Welcomes ‘Very Special’ New Patron

King Charles III has continued a royal tradition by agreeing to become the new patron of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS).

As Prince of Wales he consistently supported the RWAS, visiting the Royal Welsh Show seven times between 1969 and 2019 and opening the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in 2001.

Aled Rhys Jones, RWAS chief executive, said:

“To have the monarch as our patron is very special. We are immensely grateful to His Majesty for continuing his support to the society. “He is a true champion of rural matters and has a deep affection for Wales. His support as patron will be a great endorsement to the work we do in promoting Welsh agriculture.”

The decision follows a review of the patronages of the late Queen, the former Prince of Wales and the former Duchess of Cornwall. The letter from Buckingham Palace to the RWAS read: ‘His Majesty would be delighted to accept’.

The Queen was patron of the RWAS for 70 years and showed great support, said the RWAS. Her support reflected her long-lasting interest in Welsh agriculture, horticulture and rural affairs.

The Queen’s first official role with the RWAS was as Princess Elizabeth in 1947, when she was honorary president. She undertook a tour of the showground during a visit to the Royal Welsh Show, held in Carmarthen.

The late Queen had followed her late father, George VI, and her grandfather, George V in accepting the patronage.

King George V first became patron as Prince of Wales in 1907 and as King in 1911. His Silver Challenge Cup for the best Welsh Cob then became known as the George Prince of Wales Challenge Cup, one of the most famous cups presented at the Royal Welsh Show annually.