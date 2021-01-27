A New Virtual Support Sessions for Creative Start-ups Launches

For those in the creative and digital industries, help is at hand in the form of a Miwtini!

Miwtini is a three-month programme for start-ups and those starting out, providing free guidance on subjects including research, marketing, thinking strategically, alternative income streams, web presence, pitching to investors, how to perfect your business plan and more.

Creative and Digital Colwyn will provide a taster session on Thursday, January 21 – where Patricia van den Akker, Director of The Design Trust in London, will be on hand with specific advice.

Running alongside the Miwtini programme will also be a series of networking sessions to strengthen relationships within the sector.

The Creative and Digital Miwtini is a partnership between the Miwtini programme – led by the Enterprise Hub at M-SParc on Anglesey and Imagine Colwyn Bay, a project spearheading cultural and heritage activities, exhibitions, and events in the town.

Anna Openshaw, Senior Project Officer for Miwtini, believes joining forces with Imagine Colwyn Bay will kickstart a new era for the creative arena in North Wales.

“We want to bring like-minded start-up companies and makers together and give them a platform to share best practice, offer support, and be there for each other at this challenging time,” she said. “That is what Miwtini is about; pushing yourself, gaining support and guidance and following our lead to business success. We want to help this network, and anyone else looking to start a creative venture, on their journey from the very beginning. “This is a fantastic opportunity and places are limited, so we hope to see a positive response.”

Helen Jackson, the Programme Coordinator for Imagine Colwyn Bay, said the network is needed now more than ever given the challenges of Covid-19.

“Many people have set up their own businesses from home while in lockdown, or upscaled their hobbies after being furloughed or made redundant,” she added. “We want to bring together a network of creatives in this area who will be given access to fully funded support and advice from Miwtini as part of these online events, but also in going forward as a sustainable collective. “There is a pool of local talent in this sector and mentors who want to help those who are starting out, so we hope to be able to reach as many people as we can, particularly anyone seeking to develop their business given the difficulties of the current economic climate.”

Patricia echoed those words and said:

“This is a great opportunity for local creatives to get really practical business training online – so you can join from the comfort of your own home or workspace. “We will be discussing everything from websites to online sales, and you will get to meet other people in the same sector, which is vitally important right now as a result of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns – I am really excited to be part of this specialist creative programme.”

Although the exclusive fully funded sessions are aimed at those in the Bay of Colwyn area anyone in the creative industries from Anglesey, Conwy, Gwynedd, and Denbighshire can attend.

To register for the taster event, visit www.creativeanddigitalcolwynnetwork.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information on how the Enterprise Hub can help you start-up in business, visit www.hwbmenter.cymru Alternatively, follow @hwbmenter on social media. The Enterprise Hub is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

Visit www.imagine.colwynbayheritage.org.uk for more on Imagine Colwyn Bay and the £1200 bursary available to support creative businesses in the Bay of Colwyn area. Alternatively, email [email protected]