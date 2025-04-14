£5m to Upgrade Roads and Bridges in Neath Port Talbot

A programme of improvements worth nearly £5 million – including repairs and maintenance to footpaths, roads, bridges and drainage – have been announced for Neath Port Talbot.

The works include:

£1.3 million on strengthening and improvement of bridges and other structures.

£2.042 million carriageway surface treatment,

£495,000 on drainage improvement works.

£344,000 on minor works, traffic, disabled parking and Traffic Regulation Orders.

£142,500 on footway surface treatment

£130,000 on improvement of rural lanes

Other money is going into patching and pothole repairs and other maintenance and associated measures including road safety work.

Neath Port Talbot Council's Cabinet gave the go ahead for the work – the Highways and Engineering Works Programme (2025/26).

Part of the programme includes around £1 million for ongoing strengthening work on the vital Heilbronn Way road bridge in the centre of Port Talbot, drainage and culvert work in Pontardawe and resurfacing of the B4434 Tonna Bends.

Improvement work as part of the programme is to take place in all parts of the county borough.

Cllr Scott Jones, Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said:

“As well as making our towns, valleys and villages look better, this programme will ensure the continued provision of a safe and resilient road and footpath network across Neath Port Talbot.”

In preparing the draft works programme, council officers considered inspection reports from technical officers and other surveys as well as factors such as feedback from councillors and the public in terms of community concerns. Essential work has been given priority.

Funding includes Welsh Government supported borrowing for the highway works under its Local Government Borrowing Initiative (LGBI) (this is subject to a business justification case which has been submitted).

