£2M Investment into New Cardiff Service Hub & Parts Distribution Centre

Econ Engineering – which supplies 85 per cent of the winter maintenance vehicles used on the United Kingdom’s roads – has invested £2.1m into a new service hub and parts distribution centre in Cardiff, Wales.

From its new base in an industrial park on Brindley Road, Econ’s Cardiff hub will support customers from Wales to South Birmingham, right down to Cornwall. The hub will undertake one off services, as well as scheduled maintenance tasks, for the Econ product range.

It will also act as a parts distribution centre, enabling customers in close proximity to benefit when vehicle fleets need servicing, allowing Econ to ensure it maintains its’ high service standards as the company expands.

The 7,410 sq. ft site includes an office and parts warehouse and will initially employ six specialist staff, who will run and manage its service “pits” for any Econ vehicle maintenance work carried out in situ.

The hub will also provide a base for the Mobile Service Engineers who already provide a 24/7 breakdown and repair service for all Econ’s Contract Maintenance and Contract Hire customers. The new hub will also allow customers who are not covered by one of these agreements, access to expert Econ Engineers for repair, maintenance, spreader calibrations, services and repairs for all their Econ product range.

Previously housing a truck rental business, it has been chosen for its superior transport links. And being near the local bypass, will enable swift access to the growing number of Econ customers who will benefit from localised service and repairs.

Jonathan Lupton, Econ’s Director of Operations, said:

“We are delighted to have invested in this new site in Wales, which will help us deliver an even better service to customers in Wales and the South West. “With many customers located within this patch, servicing trucks from this new hub and having a hire fleet in situ, will bring significant benefits to them. “Its location is perfect for us. It has great transport links and is large enough to support our operation as we expand. “The site will help ensure that Welsh roads are kept clear and safe, as well as creating new jobs and making a positive impact on the local economy.”

Econ Engineering celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2019. It is the country’s largest producer of gritters and road mending vehicles, has a hire fleet of more than 800 and employs a 240 strong workforce.