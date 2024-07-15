£100m Manufacturing and R&D Centre in Newport Completed

A new £100 million manufacturing and R&D centre in Newport has been completed.

The 210,000sqft development represents a multi-million-pound investment by international high-tech manufacturing and research and development company, KLA Corporation.

The new building, for up to 750 staff, has been designed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, reflecting KLA’s commitment to its environmental goals, and will include offices, cleanrooms, storage and support facilities.

Mark Bowen, Managing Director of contractor Andrew Scott, said:

“We are delighted to hand over this prestigious project on time to our client Trebor Developments and KLA Corporation. The completion of this new manufacturing and R&D centre is a testament to the hard work, collaboration and vision of everyone involved in the project. We are extremely proud of what has been achieved and being a part of this remarkable facility.”

The building is set to contain three floors of high-quality working environments, including modern workspaces, flexible breakout areas and a staff restaurant. It also includes a gymnasium and a footpath to support employee fitness and health.

During the project, Andrew Scott Ltd partnered with Avena to launch a PPE waste recycling initiative on site. As a result of this, 174kg of textiles were diverted from landfill, saving 82.72kgCO2e. The site also received 45/45 on its recent Considerate Constructors Scheme visit, demonstrating the positive contribution to the local environment and social and economic well-being of the local community.

Trebor Developments said: