£100 million Development Bank of Wales Loan Scheme Fully Subscribed

The Covid-19 Wales Business Loan Scheme is fully subscribed after more than 1,500 applications were received in just over one week.

The £100 million scheme was launched by the First Minister on Monday 30 March as part of the Welsh Government’s £500 million Economic Resilience Fund to support businesses in dealing with coronavirus outbreak.

The first loans were approved within three days of the fund launch, with the first loans reaching applicants by the end of last week.

The Development Bank, which manages the scheme, will be ensuring approved funds reach businesses as quickly as possible so support can get to those businesses facing unprecedented cashflow challenges as a result of Covid-19.

Welsh Government is now calling on the Chancellor to “respond and learn” from the success of the scheme and to provide additional funding to support businesses across Wales.

Economy, Transport and North Wales Minister, Ken Skates said: