Welsh Business Community Backs Call for Greater Support for Startups

A letter that was sent to the First Minister expressing concerns at the lack of support for start-ups under current arrangements has received support from the main business organisations in Wales, Welsh entrepreneurs and the opposition parties in the Senedd.

Earlier this week and following representations from the business community, Professor Dylan Jones-Evans wrote to the Welsh Government to point out that whilst the general economic response from the UK and Welsh Governments has been rapid and timely, very little of what has been on offer in terms of their economic response to the Covid-19 crisis has been of any relevance to new businesses. Instead, he suggested:

A Covid-19 Start-Up Support Grant scheme could be established which, as with the UK Government’s self-employed grant scheme, would enable all start-ups set up in 2019 and 2020 to get a taxable grant.

That all qualifying start-ups could receive grants of £10,000 under the new Economic Resilience Fund.

The creation of up a runway fund that could offer convertible loan notes to those tech start-ups that are beginning to have a real impact on the Welsh economy and need funding now to continue trading.

A business rates holiday for those co-working spaces that have been vital in supporting the growth of a vibrant enterprise ecosystem in Wales

Welsh Government should lobby the UK Government for specific measures to be introduced at a UK level such as enhanced support for investors under the SEIS/EIS schemes.

Preparations for the post Covid 19 landscape should ensure that the current low interest loans offered by the Development Bank of Wales are continued beyond this year to give small firms the support they need to be competitive going forward.

Following his letter to Welsh Government, all of the major business organisations in Wales are now supporting his call to action namely:

CBI Wales

Federation of Small Businesses

The Institute of Directors

North Wales Tourism

South Wales Chamber of Commerce

Technology Connected

Tech Taskforce for Wales

West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce

In addition, a number of prominent entrepreneurs have also come forward in the last 24 hours to urge the Welsh Government to support new businesses in any future interventions including:

Chris Ganje, Amplyfi

Roy Allkin, Boss Brewery and Wolfestone

John Rawnsley, CP Hire

Nick Evans, EvaBuild

Harri Coleman, Fabric

Lucy Cohen, Mazuma Money

Vicky Beech and Dylan Griffith, Smorgsabord

Kate Methuen-Ley, Tiger Cardiff

Gareth Jones, Town Square Spaces

Sean Taylor, ZipWire Ltd

Professor Jones-Evans said: