Charity the Paul Popham Fund Launches its Own Weekly Lottery

The Paul Popham Fund, Renal Support Wales, has launched a weekly lottery as a way to increase fundraising for the charity – something that will be a big help during a period when it has been forced to cancel its events.

The Paul Popham Fund has partnered with the Unity Lottery to bring this fun and immersive fundraising experience to the public. The Unity Lottery is an umbrella lottery platform which charities of all shapes and sizes can use to run their own fundraising lotteries.

The lottery draw will take place every Saturday and each ticket gives players the chance to win one of four fantastic prizes. Each entry into the lottery will cost just £1, with at least 50p of that going directly to The Paul Popham Fund.

The chances of winning a prize is 1 in 63 and every player has an equal chance of winning. The prize structure is based on a 6-digit number match in the correct sequence, as follows:

3-digit match = 5 entries into the next draw.

4-digit match = £25.

5-digit match = £1,000.

6-digit match = £25,000.

Players are able to buy tickets by telephoning Unity on 0370 050 9240 and requesting an entry form for the Paul Popham Fund, Renal Support Wales Lottery. Alternatively, players can contact the Paul Popham Fund via its website for more information.

Once players sign up to the lottery, they will receive a confirmation letter within 21 days of registration which will contain their unique lottery number(s). The monthly direct debit cost is £4.34 per month and is based on the payment of £1 per week over 52 weeks.

Joanne Popham, CEO of the Paul Popham Fund, said: