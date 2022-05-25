1 in 10 Admit to Instant Message Blunders to Colleagues or Clients

Research by YourBusinessNumber has revealed that more than one in 10 of us have made the gut wrenching mistake of sending a personal message to a client or colleague and for many, the content of that message was NSFW.

The research shows that two thirds (66%) of us now communicate with clients and colleagues using instant message platforms such as WhatsApp.

What’s more, for a quarter of us, our personal phone also doubles up as our business phone, meaning the dangers of sending personal messages to professional contacts are heightened considerably.

No surprise then, that 14% of us admit to accidentally sending a personal message to a work contact that was originally meant for a partner, friend or family member.

68% said they did so directly, with 32% stating their message was sent to a group meaning more than one client or colleague may have seen it.

Luckily for a third, they were able to delete it before anyone managed to see it, but why does it matter?

Well the most common IM mishap is thankfully nothing more than a general conversational message, meaning it causes little more than confusion to those receiving it.

However, the second most common message sent in error was something of a generally rude or insulting nature, certainly not a good look in front of clients or colleagues.

But it does get worse..

YourBusinessNumber found that other IM errors also included sexts, memes, something rude or insulting about the person they sent it to and X-Rated photos of ourselves or another person.

George Lineker, Co-founder of YourBusinessNumber, commented: