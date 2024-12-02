Young People and Employers Share the Power of Apprenticeships

Young people have come together to share their perspectives on the value of apprenticeships for individuals, employers and the economy at an event hosted by law firm Blake Morgan in partnership with Cardiff and Vale College.

In the first of a series of events, apprentices from a range of different employers from across the Cardiff Capital Region were given the opportunity to learn valuable networking skills and hear from business leaders. Louise Howells, a Partner with Blake Morgan and Sharon James Evans, the Principal of Cardiff and Vale College discussed the importance of apprenticeships as a key driver of economic growth and community resilience. Attendees included apprentices from a range of businesses including PwC, Deloitte, Trivallis and Cardiff Community Housing Association

Louise Howells said:

“Apprenticeships provide a pathway to success for individuals, employers and the economy at large. Our own apprenticeship programme has certainly helped us to diversify our workforce, nurture future talent and build long-term value. They might be right at the start of their careers, but our apprentices play a really important role in our business. That’s why we’ve put together a programme that includes opportunities for them to share their experiences, develop networking skills and build their own connections. We hope that this event will be the first of many.”

Sharon James Evans said:

“As the largest provider of apprenticeships and skills training in Wales, CAVC Group works in partnership with employers of all sizes across the private, public and third sectors to make long-lasting, positive change. In fact, we support more than 2,000 large employers, SMES and micro businesses in the private, public and third sector each year to upskill, reskill and diversify their workforce. “With intense pressure on the public purse, it is critical that we prioritise investment in apprenticeships for our economic growth and community resilience. This event was an excellent opportunity to hear from some of the young people who are our future skilled workforce, the next leaders, the future entrepreneurs – the people we need to support the prosperity of Wales. They were all an inspiration and testament to the talent that we have in Wales. It was a pleasure to spend time with them all.”

Cardiff and Vale College is part of CAVC Group, the largest college group in Wales and third largest in the UK. With an annual turnover more than £130 million, the Group also includes ACT Training and ALS Training.

Blake Morgan is a UK law firm providing a breadth of legal services across the private and public sectors with a strong regional presence in Wales and across southern England. With over 90 partners and 500 staff, the firm is proud to be ranked 32 in The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers List 2023/24 – a definitive list of UK based organisations that promote inclusion across all protected characteristics, throughout each level of employment within an organisation.

In partnership with Principality Building Society, CEIC Wales, Cardiff Metropolitan University and The Office for the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Blake Morgan hosted the inaugural Social Value in Business Conference at the Principality Stadium in October 2024. During that Conference Blake Morgan pledged to “make a difference and support local communities where we live and work – investing in them, our people and our clients to make Wales a better place now as well as for future generations”.