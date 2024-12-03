Wylfa Decommissioning Site Launches Roadshow to Engage Residents in its Future

Wylfa Power Station – which is being decommissioned by Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS) – has announced the launch of a roaming exhibition around Anglesey which will encourage the community to consider the future of the site.

From 3 to 12 December, the exhibition will host visitors at five different locations across Anglesey, including Amlwch, Cemaes, Llanfechell, Llangefni and Holyhead and present a comprehensive view of the restoration efforts and the future potential of the Wylfa site for visitors to debate.

A survey conducted this year with local residents found that four in five (82%) felt Wylfa was important to the local economy, though two in five (40%) admitted they did not know very much about the power station or its decommissioning.

Decommissioning plays a vital role in supporting the local economy, offering significant benefits in skills retention and career development for local communities, said NRS. For Wylfa, the decommissioning process is not just about dismantling structures but about preserving expertise and creating opportunities that will serve future generations, it added.

With nearly half of Wylfa’s residents giving local jobs 10/10 for importance, the roadshow will be an opportunity to bridge people’s understanding of Wylfa and to engage in its future and the opportunities to retain valuable skills while inspiring young people to build careers in specialised sectors, NRS said. Based on the survey that was conducted on behalf of NRS, three in five (63%) of residents had suggested transforming the old nuclear station into a site for renewable energy.

Each event will be an opportunity for the community to see the exciting changes taking place at Wylfa and contribute to the lively conversation around its future, NRS said. Attendees will be able to explore and contribute to a range of options including new employment opportunities, a rewilding project, leisure facilities or something completely different. The exhibition will feature interactive touchscreen experiences in English and Welsh, covering a range of topics including:

Restoring Wylfa: Discover the meticulous processes involved in decommissioning and restoring the site.

Community Safety: Learn about the rigorous safety protocols at Wylfa designed to protect the community.

Careers for the Future: Explore careers pathways and skill development initiatives in nuclear decommissioning.

Understanding Nuclear Decommissioning: Learn more about the importance and process of decommissioning.

Community Legacy and Grant Funding: Celebrate success stories and hear more about future plans that will benefit the region.

Environmental Stewardship: Understand NRS’s commitment to preserving the local ecosystem.

Stuart Law, Site Director of Wylfa at Nuclear Restoration Services, said:

“Our commitment to the community of Wylfa and neighbouring areas sits at the heart of our business.” “We welcome all members of the local community to come and have their say – many of which I know have personal connections to the site, to play a direct role in shaping the outcome for generations to come.”

Bill Hamilton, Director of External Affairs at Nuclear Restoration Services said: