Wrexham University Marks Retirement of Longtime Staff Member Gerry Beer

After nearly 30 years, three institutional name changes and six Vice-Chancellors, a “loyal and dedicated” Wrexham University staff member is retiring.

Gerry Beer, Senior Executive Officer and Personal Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor, joined the University in 1995, when it was still North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI).

Initially, Gerry started out in the role of Administrator in the institution's Science and Engineering School’s office, before later joining the Vice-Chancellor’s office as Senior Executive Officer and Personal Assistant in 2002.

During the past three decades, Gerry says she has seen a great deal of change – but the two things that have remained throughout that time have been the “close-knit staff community” and a “commitment to our students”.

She said:

“There has been a lot of change during my time at the university. When I started working here we were still NEWI, then in 2008 we gained university status and became Glyndwr University and of course, today we are Wrexham University. “There are two things that, in my opinion, have remained consistent and that’s despite how we’ve grown and diversified, we have always been fortunate to have such a lovely, close-knit community amongst colleagues but also the commitment to our students and providing a special, welcoming and inclusive environment for them. That’s never changed and I think that’s what makes us special.”

Recalling some of her favourite memories while working for the University, Gerry says standout occasions were the Queen and Prince Philip’s visit back in 2003, as well as the Inauguration and Installation ceremony, when the institution transitioned from a Higher Education Institute to a university.

She said:

“The Inauguration and Installation was a truly wonderful occasion with a procession of management, staff, fellows, dignitaries and politicians all parading through the streets of Wrexham to St Mary’s Cathedral. First, to welcome existing fellows as Fellows of the University, and then moving onto St Giles for the formal ceremony. “This was followed by an evening concert, which was open to the public, finished with a spectacular firework display in the Quad. It was a fantastic way of bringing together the university and the community. “We have come such a long way since then – and it’s been a privilege to be a part of but I definitely feel like now is the right time for me to retire and enjoy this lovely next stage of my life.”

Gabby Gardner, Progression and Awards Manager at the University, who has worked with Gerry for more than 16 years, described her as “one in a million”.

She said:

“Gerry recruited me and was my first manager when I joined the university more than 16 years ago as an Administrator in the Executive Office – and she was a fantastic manager and support to me. Although we haven’t worked in the same team for a number of years we have continued to work closely together to deliver many graduations and inaugurations, and she has been a wonderful colleague and support during that time. “Gerry’s calm approach, kind nature and solid guidance has always made a huge difference to everyone, who works with her. Not to mention – her encyclopedic knowledge of the university, the vast majority of the time if you ask Gerry a question, she knows the answer but on the rare occasion that she doesn’t, she’ll know exactly who does. “I don’t know what we will do without her but I wish her all the very best for a happy and fun-filled retirement, she’s more than earnt it. She truly is one in a million.”

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, added: