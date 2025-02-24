University to Host Special Concert Featuring Music from Wales and Across Europe

An afternoon of music from singers who have won the most prestigious prizes at the National Eisteddfod is taking place in Wrexham in anticipation of the event taking place in the county this summer.

Wrexham University is hosting an afternoon with the stars of the Eisteddfod, featuring Erin Rossington, Llinos Haf Jones, Rhys Meirion, and Brian Hughes as accompanist, on Sunday, March 23 at 3pm at the William Aston Hall.

Brian Hughes is an Honorary Fellow of the university – and one of the most important choral composers living in Wales today.

The afternoon of music will feature a rich and varied programme that celebrates the link between the composers of Wales and their European counterparts.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Elen Mai Nefydd, Head of Welsh Development at Wrexham University – and also the 2025 Eisteddfod’s Deputy Chair (Culture), said:

“This event is an excellent opportunity to showcase the incredible musical talent that Wales has to offer. “We were absolutely delighted when our Honorary Fellow, Brian Hughes approached us to ask whether as a university we’d be supportive of hosting an event of this kind in the lead-up to the National Eisteddfod. “Not only is it a chance to enjoy some wonderful music on a Sunday afternoon but it’s also another way of demonstrating our commitment to supporting the Eisteddfod taking place in Wrexham this summer. It’s an extremely exciting time, particularly as the festival draws closer. “It’s important to note that this event – and the music being performed – isn’t solely in the medium of Welsh.”

Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, added:

“As excitement builds in the city ahead of the National Eisteddfod, it is our enormous pleasure and privilege to be hosting an afternoon with the stars of the Eisteddfod. “This concert and cultural festivals such as the National Eisteddfod are a powerful showcase of culture and community, and contribute to the future prospects of culture in Wales. “As a university, we are thrilled to have collaborated with our Honorary Fellow, Brian Hughes and Theatr Clwyd to bring this special afternoon of music to Wrexham.”

A percentage of profits from the concert will go to the Wrexham National Eisteddfod fund.

Further information about the concert, including how to book tickets can be found via the William Aston Hall’s website here.