Wrexham Sport Science Academics and Students Supports Widnes Vikings with Pre-Season Testing

Rugby League side Widnes Vikings have been preparing for the start of the new season by undertaking a range of fitness tests with support from Wrexham University’s Sport Science academics and students.

The pre-season training took place, as the partnership between the University and the team goes from strength to strength.

Academics and students across the University’s Sports and Exercise Science and Sports Injury Rehabilitation programmes joined Widnes Vikings’ first team for a day of testing, using the latest equipment and facilities the institution has to offer, including the state-of-the-art Biomechanics and Performance Sciences Laboratory, which opened earlier this year.

The day started with general health screening, including blood pressure readings, anthropometry measurements – which measured players’ height, weight, and body composition testing, which measured each player's muscle mass and body fat percentage.

Players completed a beep test – a 20m shuttle run measuring the athlete's aerobic capacity.

While, Widnes Vikings staff conducted concussion testing with the team to inform any in-season assessment, should a player sustain a head or brain injury. It also provided a unique learning opportunity for Sports Injury and Rehabilitation students who were able to observe these tests in action.

Jenny Coppock, first-year Sports Injury and Rehabilitation Student, said:

“It's been a fantastic learning experience to have the opportunity to have face-to-face time and experience with a professional, Rugby League team.”

Players completed three performance tests in the Biomechanics Lab focused on power and strength, including:

Countermovement jump – to measure the player's explosive power,

Nordic hamstring test – measuring maximal eccentric hamstring strength,

Hip abduction/adduction testing – using the Lab's ForceFrame, players' hip and lower body strength was measured.

Some players couldn't resist the opportunity to try out the Biomechanic Labs' new anti-gravity treadmill, cutting-edge equipment designed for athletes recovering from injury. The treadmill allows running or walking at a reduced body weight, thereby reducing the impact on the joints and facilitating faster recovery. The treadmill also provides live gait analysis data.

Amadeusz Arczewski, a final-year Sport and Exercise Science Student, said:

“This is just one of the many great opportunities I've had, while at Wrexham University to get real-world, practical experience with athletes. “It's such an important and essential part of the degree programme. As a final-year student, getting as much hands-on experience as possible is important to strengthen my personal development and CV before graduating.”

Dr Chelsea Batty, Principal Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, said:

“It's been fantastic to welcome Widnes Vikings to the University for their pre-season testing. “It's a great opportunity to showcase our advanced testing facilities and equipment and the consultancy we can offer using various physiological and biomechanic tests. Having students assist with the day's delivery shows the continued applied experience that the programmes provide at Wrexham University.”

Allan Coleman, Widnes Vikings Head Coach, added:

“Coming to the University has offered the experience of a full-time environment in an elite sports club. It's emphasised that importance with the players on their performance and the future as we move forward as a team.”

Widnes Vikings finished the day taking part in several psychological testing and team-building exercises before heading to the University's new Cyber Innovation Academy (CIA) to take part in an escape room.