Wrexham-based Business Launches Academy of Skills

Distinguished Wrexham-based furniture makers, Silverlining, has launched its own Academy of Skills, a new high-level training programme teaching craftsmanship techniques in furniture making.

Mark Boddington, Founder of Silverlining chats to us at Business News Wales about the new venture here:

When discussing the new Academy, Mark said:

“The Academy of Skills is to generate PhD level craftsmanship and furniture-making because unfortunately a lot of the colleges [that do this] have closed down.”

Mark goes on to talk about his own experiences of training.

“When I trained, there were actually eight colleges in the UK that trained in furniture-making and various craftsmanship and there’s now only about three. Having run the business for over three decades, I think that we a duty to invest in future skills in the UK and particularly with Brexit, we had a lot of employees from Europe.”

Silverlining are now recruiting the first cohort to join the Finishing programme, starting in the autumn of 2021. The course includes learning about traditional and modern wood finishes, preparation of wood and metals, application of metallised, clear and coloured lacquers, polishing lacquers and metals, dyeing and staining woods and applying oils and waxes.