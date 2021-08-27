The White Tent Company was founded in 2018 with the core idea of combining the power of technology with the magic of performance. This simple idea paired with our personal passion for true crime is where The White Tent Company was born.

Cherry Barber Mansell, Founder of The White Tent Company chats to Business News Wales about how they have adapted following the pandemic.

Cherry said:

“The pandemic affected us massively. We were only five months into trading when the pandemic hit. We were just about to have our first few big breaks with big bookings and they all had to get cancelled. The events industry has been completely turned around by the pandemic, but as a young start-up business that doesn’t have a lot of funding to start off with, it was really challenging.”

That said, Cherry said how The White Tent Company managed to move a lot of their productions online and have recently launched ‘Mini-Mystery’ Crime Scene packs that can be played at home.

The White Tent Company create fully immersive experiences that harness QR code technology to bring mystery storylines directly into the palm of your hand. Each mystery has been carefully produced to not only test your detective skills, but also give you and your detective friends a fun experience to share together.

Whether you're looking for a corporate team exercise with a twist or want to test out your detective skills in a realistic crime scene, The White Tent Company specialize in live murder mysteries for any occasion, as well as digital packs online.

Prior to the pandemic, The White Tent Company was based at the Startup Stiwdio at the University of South Wales. Startup Stiwdio is USW’s dedicated incubation space and programmes, designed to help develop and grow new business ideas.

The Stiwdio provides a bespoke startup business support programme, a great space to work, and the opportunity to grow your business contacts through our various networks and events. But what benefits did Cherry find from being at the Stiwdio?

“The community there was so supportive. All of the other creatives were so supportive and it was really good for spring-boarding ideas a sound-boarding. We would test our ideas out on other business owners!”

Does Cherry have any advice for start-up businesses following the pandemic?

“My advice for events start-ups is don’t start during a pandemic! It’s not going to happen. A lot of people are still staying at home when they can to make sure we are keeping the vulnerable people in our community safe.”

On a more positive note, Cherry gives her advice for start-ups in general:

“My advice for start-ups in general is ask for help from anybody and everybody that you know! Do not be ashamed to ask for help because at some point along the road, you’re going to need it…”

The White Tent Company has certainly proven that no matter what stands in its way, it is willing to rise to the challenge. We can’t wait to see what they do next!