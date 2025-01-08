Wrexham Bakery Wins Tesco Award for Outstanding Innovation and Quality

A bakery has been honoured by Britain’s biggest supermarket chain for its ground-breaking work in developing new products.

The Jones Village Bakery in Wrexham has received an award for “Outstanding Innovation and Quality” from Tesco for a raft of new bakery products being sold on their shelves across the UK.

The bakery has also launched a new range of sourdough bread which featured in a major TV advertising campaign by the retail giant.

According to Village Bakery CEO Robin Jones, the success of the products was down to the skill and dedication of the company’s commercial and New Product Development (NPD) teams.

It was also, he said, a reward for investing in a state-of-the-art NPD kitchen where all new products are created, refined and perfected.

Mr Jones said:

“We’ve done an awful lot of work for Tesco in the last 12 months and it’s nice to be recognised for all that hard work. “One thing that I’m really proud of is that everything that we’ve delivered to Tesco has been a real commercial success, so they’re over the moon with it and so are we. The volumes are amazing. “We’ve always set our stall out on innovation and great new products is the life blood of our business. “It’s what’s helped us grow and it’s great to be recognised by the UK’s largest retailer.”

Commercial Controller Glen Marriott paid tribute to the contribution of the NPD team.

He said:

“For everyone we supply, the team are always looking at what the trends are and what the next big product will be. “The secret is that we make excellent products again and again. The guys in the NPD kitchen and our brilliant bakers are the ones who do all the hard work. “Quality is at the heart of everything we do. We’re very proud and very pleased with all the work that’s gone in to all the products that they’ve launched with Tesco this year.”

It was a message echoed by Commercial Director Lesley Arnot who said: