Brecon Carreg Sponsors School’s Rugby Academy

Amman Valley’s Ysgol Dyffryn Aman has announced a sponsorship agreement with local business Brecon Carreg, providing a significant boost to its rapidly growing Rugby Academy.

The partnership strengthens the school’s commitment to developing rugby talent, building on its recent entry into the prestigious WRU National Schools & Colleges League in 2023. With a five-year league licence, Ysgol Dyffryn Aman will compete in Conference B alongside top rugby institutions such as Coleg Sir Gâr, Llandovery College, and Coleg Gwent. Highlights and live matches will be televised on Rygbi Pawb, showcasing the academy’s rising stars.

The Rugby Academy has already made a significant impact, offering students and the local community access to top-tier training facilities, including a brand-new 3G pitch and a six-lane synthetic running track.

Adding to this momentum, the academy recently welcomed former Ospreys, Wales, and British and Irish Lions winger Shane Williams as Head of Rugby. As a former pupil of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman (formerly Amman Valley Comprehensive), Williams is passionate about nurturing the next generation of rugby talent.

Williams said:

“The challenge we’ve faced in the Amman Valley is that many of our talented young players leave for institutions like Coleg Sir Gâr, Hartpury, and Cardiff, and we often don’t see them return. This academy provides an opportunity to retain and develop that talent locally, ensuring they have access to both academic success and high-performance rugby training. “When I was in school, there were no academies, so young players had limited options. Now, students have the best of both worlds: the chance to excel in their studies whilst also training to become elite rugby players. “I know I can make a real difference here. If there’s one thing I can give back, it’s my knowledge and experience in the game to help these young athletes reach their full potential.”

The sponsorship from Brecon Carreg will enhance the academy’s already extensive rugby programme. Students will benefit from a dedicated training timetable incorporating strength and conditioning, nutritional guidance, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, pool recovery, performance analysis, and one-on-one skills and tactical coaching.

Eleri Morgan, Brand Manager at Brecon Carreg, said: