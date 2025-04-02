Food & Drink   |

2 April 2025
Food & Drink

Ready-to-Eat Pickled Veg Range Launched by Mid Wales based Supplier

An ingredients supplier has launched a new range of pickled vegetables which has a range of food applications, including sandwiches.

Beacon Foods, based in Brecon, has developed the range by combining vegetables in various cut sizes or shapes with bespoke brines. The eight products can be supplied in brine or drained.

The products are Pickled Whole Garlic, Pink Pickled Onion, Vietnamese-Style Pickled Veg Mix, Pickled Sliced Daikon Radish, Escabeche Pickled Veg Mix, Giardiniera, Sauerkraut and Kimchi.

The company’s ingredients go into thousands of products, including sandwiches, ready meals, pizzas, soups, drinks and desserts. Customers include food manufacturers, food service, coffee shops, fast food chains and the travel and hospitality industries.



