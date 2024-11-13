Wrexham AFC Women’s Young Player of the Season to Share Her Journey at Special ‘In Conversation’ Event at Wrexham University

Welsh speaking audience members will be able to hear Wrexham AFC Women’s Young Player of the Season share her journey to success as she will be in conversation for a special event next week, organised by Wrexham University.

Lili Mai Jones will be interviewed through the medium of Welsh at the University’s Nick Whitehead Theatre on Monday, November 18 starting from 6.30pm, as she discusses her footballing career, what the future holds for her – both on and off the pitch, as well as the impact of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wrexham AFC.

Earlier this year, midfielder Lili was named Genero Adran Premier League Young Footballer of the Season at the Football Association of Wales (FAW) National Game Awards.

The 18-year-old Wrexham native was a present force in the league last season, with Wrexham AFC Women’s team finishing third in their first season in the top flight.

She is also a recognisable face due to her appearance on the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries.

Ahead of the event, Lili said:

“I’m delighted to have been invited to share my story and experiences with a Wrexham audience. “The last three years for the football club have been a complete whirlwind and it’s incredible to be a part of but in many ways it feels completely surreal. “It also feels quite bizarre that anyone would be interested in what I have to say, let alone an audience – as I feel like just someone who’s been ridiculously lucky with the opportunities that I’ve had, while at the club, which I am enormously thankful for. “On a personal level, I’ve had my own struggles over the past few years, so I’m very much of the attitude that you’ve got to be honest about your experiences and challenges because if it means helping just one other person, then it’s all worth it.”

Lili said she “feels incredibly proud” that she’s being interviewed in Welsh for the event.

“As someone whose first language is Welsh, it’s fantastic to be invited to be interviewed in Welsh – I’m passionate about celebrating the language and our Welsh heritage. It’s an extremely exciting time to speak and learn Welsh,” she said.

Elen Mai Nefydd, Head of Welsh Development at Wrexham University, who will be interviewing Lili on the night, said:

“It is our privilege to be hosting an in conversation with the inspirational Lili Mai Jones – and what’s particularly exciting is the fact that she will be interviewed in Welsh. “This is the first Welsh language event of its kind at the University and a wonderful chance for us to celebrate Lili’s achievements as a local, Welsh former pupil of Ysgol Morgan Llwyd and to attract Welsh speaking visitors to the University, as well as organisations such as the Urdd, Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam and of course, Wrexham AFC.”

Sara Hilton, Senior Lecturer in Football and Coaching Science at Wrexham University, who previously coached Lili as part of the FAW Player Development Pathways, added:

“We are thrilled that Lili has agreed to be part of this special event, here at the University. “Lili’s journey and insights will particularly resonate with young players, coaches and young people in general. She’s achieved and overcome so much – and will provide an incredibly interesting overview on how she’s achieved what she has so far, maintaining resilience but also answering questions from aspiring players and coaches.”

Places for the event are limited. Reserve your place for this free event here.