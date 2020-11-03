Would You Like to Own a Share in a Community Wind Turbine?

Renewable Power Pembrokeshire (RPP) have opened their share offer for their turbine in East Williamsons, South Pembrokeshire.

From November 2020 you will have the opportunity to buy a share in the turbine from as little as £100 and with a 4% ROI.

The 900kW wind turbine was constructed earlier this year in East Williamston, and is generating energy. It is producing clean renewable energy and income from the Feed in Tariff.

Speaking about the opportunity, RPP Director Roxanne Treacy said:

“This is a great opportunity to be part of a practical response to the climate emergency. Buying a share in the turbine you will be supporting this community led renewable energy project and will also benefit from a green financial investment. The Turbine will also help the local community with a community fund being generated to benefit local school and projects.”

Chair of RPP Peter Davies said:

“I have been pleased to have chaired this process since 2016, especially having been Commissioner for Sustainable Futures working to promote renewable energy across Wales. It has been a great learning experience. The project history demonstrates the importance of community leadership; the role of community development organisations; the essential specialist support & grant aid provided through Welsh Government; the legal advice from Capital Law; bridging loans from Robert Owen Community Banking ; the collaboration with landowners; the partnership with private companies like EWT, Windcare & Western Power Distribution and of course the financing through the Development Bank of Wales. “It is important to acknowledge that the project has been led by volunteer directors from its origins in 2006 to completion of construction in 2020. The baton had to be passed on with ill health and project fatigue taking its toll on volunteers through this period. I particularly want to thank the CEP/RPP volunteer directors who I worked with to see the project through the challenging final stage and on their behalf a final thanks to the great support received from Welsh Government’s Energy Service”

The turbine site at Prouts Park Farm, East Williamston, was identified through a screening process funded by Planed in 2009. The landowner agreed a concessionary rate of rent for a community turbine, and since then considerable technical work has been undertaken by Seren Energy Limited, partly funded by Seren and partly by the Welsh Government’s Ynni’r Fro, Ynni Lleol and Welsh Government Energy Service Programmes.

RPP is a Community Energy Pembrokeshire (CEP) Project. CEP has no shareholders and is a not-for-profit organisation.

100% of surplus funds produced by the project will be provided to community led sustainable proposals.