Ioan Pollard is S4C’s First Digital News Editor

S4C has announced that Ioan Pollard has been appointed to the post of S4C Digital News Editor.

Ioan has spent most of his career working for BBC Cymru as a journalist developing digital services and social media within the BBC. He was also a part of the team which launched BBC Cymru Fyw.

Originally from Dyffryn Nantlle, he studied Law at University of Wales Bangor, before moving on to work in journalism.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead this exciting new service,” said Ioan. “I hope to set a clear direction for the service to ensure that we publish quality stories and reach wide audiences. There is a real need for a new digital news service which combines video and written content to bring the latest stories to the audience as they break.”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s News and Current Affairs Commissioner said:

“As a public service broadcaster, S4C has an important role when presenting news to our audience and we are very pleased to appoint Ioan to this key position. As the viewing patterns of our audiences change, we need to ensure that we bring the latest news to our viewers at their fingertips. Ioan has the vision to lead a team of journalists in order to develop a unique voice for this service, and I’m very much looking forward to working together.”

Ioan will be starting his new job on 16 November ahead of the launch of the new service early next year.