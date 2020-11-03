Joyce and Nigel Gervis in Conversation with Jane Davidson

In this video interview, Jane Davidson speaks to Joyce and Nigel Gervis of Ty Mawr Lime Ltd.
In the latest episode of Jane Davidson in Conversation, Jane speaks to Joyce and Nigel Gervis of Ty Mawr Lime Ltd about the history of their business, the changing building industry in Wales, and the importance of bringing business into the country.
Ty Mawr Lime Ltd is an award-winning business and a market leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of environmentally-friendly building materials and systems.