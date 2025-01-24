Work to Begin on the Next Phase of the Treowen Active Travel Route

Work to begin on the next phase of an active travel route in Treowen, Newtown, will begin at the end of the month.

Identified following previous consultations on the county’s Active Travel Network Maps, the active travel route will improve the path along Heol Treowen, with this latest phase stretching from near Bethshan Nursing home to Dolfor Road.

The pavement will be widened to become a shared use path for pedestrians, families with young children in pushchairs, wheelchair and mobility scooter users and children and adults on bikes. The surface of the existing path will be improved and safety for all users will be increased.

Funded through the Welsh Government Active Travel Fund, this is the next phase of a larger scheme that aims to link up to other active travel routes in the town.