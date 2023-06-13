Work Starts on UWTSD’s New Centre for Digital Innovation and Enterprise

Work has commenced on the Innovation Matrix, the next phase in the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWTSD) Innovation Quarter at SA1 Swansea Waterfront.

The Innovation Matrix is central to the University’s ambition in Swansea and will provide a new platform for UWTSD’s research and knowledge exchange to connect with, and support cross-sector MNEs, SMEs, micro-enterprises, entrepreneurs, and investors to stimulate commercial growth for Wales’s expanding digitally empowered economy.

Funded through a strategic partnership between the University and the Swansea Bay City Deal, the Innovation Matrix will encourage and support the development of a sustainable, innovation led economy which is based upon knowledge, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Professor Ian Walsh, Provost of UWTSD’s Swansea and Cardiff campuses said:

“The Innovation Matrix provide a vital link into the University’s wider Swansea campus, including the iQ and Y Fforwm, Technium 1 and 2, The Dylan Thomas Centre, Swansea Business Campus, and the Arts Quarter of Dynevor, ALEX and BBC Building. It represents a major expansion of the University’s innovation ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to supporting economic growth and transformation in the Swansea Bay region.”

The building signals a significant step forward in the University’s net-zero carbon agenda providing 2,200 sq. m of high-quality floor space and will be situated alongside the University’s existing IQ and Y Fforwm buildings in the heart of Swansea’s Innovation Quarter. The University is working alongside architects Stride Treglown and construction company Kier to bring this exciting development to reality which will open in 2024.

Commencements events were held on the site on Wednesday and Thursday, 7 and 8th June attended by Mr Vaughan Gething MS, Welsh Government’s Minister for the Economy, the Rt. Hon. David T.C. Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, UK Government, Swansea Council leader Cll. Rob Stewart and senior officers representing the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Swansea Bay City Deal on 7th June.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:

“The Welsh Government has a clear focus on creating a stronger, fairer, greener economic future. We want Wales to be a country that’s at the forefront of innovating new technologies that will benefit people in their day-to-day lives. The Innovation Matrix has an important role to play in delivering that vision serving as a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity.” “The Innovation Matrix is an excellent example of academia and industry working closely to help drive innovation and excellence. It has the potential to unlock collective intelligence to tackle complex challenges more effectively, accelerate the pace of innovation and drive meaningful change in our society.”

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said:

“Congratulations to everyone involved in this exciting new facility for Swansea. The UK Government is proud to invest in the Swansea Bay City Deal and help create places like this where researchers, innovators, businesses, entrepreneurs and investors can all come together and where ideas can flourish. “Along with our partners we want to grow the digital economy in Wales and create well paid jobs for the future and spreading prosperity. And it’s places such as the Innovation Matrix that will help bring this about.”

Professor Medwin Hughes, DL, Vice-Chancellor of UWTSD added:

“The Innovation Matrix is the next phase in the University’s ambition to transform Swansea’s waterfront into a neighbourhood where people will work, study and live and where the University and its partners will collocate and collaborate. Together, we are creating new enterprise hubs and high skill accelerator schemes to grow new businesses linked to our portfolio. We are also developing the skills of current businesses and are attracting new investment into the region”.

The Venerable Randolph Thomas, Chair of the University Council concluded: