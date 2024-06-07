Why Wales is First Choice for International Tech Businesses

Wales’ reputation for world-leading tech clusters and strong ecosystem support is encouraging international businesses to relocate here.

The Welsh Government funded Soft-Landing programme, managed by Tramshed Tech and Newport City Council, provides an opportunity for international tech businesses to ‘soft-land’ in Wales. This programme is designed for tech businesses based outside of the UK looking to expand or relocate to Wales.

Programme participants benefit from a range of support including a tailored 12-week business programme, six months of complimentary office space at Tramshed Tech’s Innovation Station in Newport, and membership of Fintech Wales if relevant. They also get help with areas such as UK hiring laws, tax laws and IP laws.

Gino Brancazio, International Programmes Manager at Tramshed Tech, said that support such as the Soft-Landing programme would ultimately lead to an even stronger Welsh tech ecosystem which could extend beyond the major cities.

He spoke to Business News Wales about why overseas businesses were choosing Wales over London and other parts of the UK, and what more can be done to capitalise on the potential.