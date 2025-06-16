Confidence to Grow Comes From More Than Capital

Running a business is full of unknowns, but scaling a business takes that to another level. When I stepped into the CEO role at Human Data Sciences, I was excited but under no illusion about the scale of the challenge. I had led teams before, but this was different. I was responsible for the future of the business, and that meant not just delivering results but making decisions that would shape our long-term growth and stability.

Human Data Sciences was founded in 2008 by Professor Craig Currie. We specialise in retrospective observational studies, helping clients understand how diseases are treated in the real world. A few years ago, the team recognised the opportunity to automate much of this work, building a platform that could deliver scientific studies in hours rather than months. I joined just after our first equity investment from Cardiff Capital Region. Initially, my role was focused on commercial development, but not long after I joined, our CEO left the business, and I was asked to step in.

At that point, I knew the job would demand more than just technical or commercial knowledge. I needed support. That came from different places, but it’s fair to say that Cardiff Capital Region played a vital role. They didn’t just provide financial backing. The investment came with something more valuable over the long term — the right kind of guidance and a strong network of support.

From the outset, CCR understood our ambitions and the scale of the journey we were undertaking. They have challenged us when needed, supported us when asked, and made it clear we were not alone in the process. It has never felt like we’ve been left to get on with it, nor has it felt like we were being micromanaged. For a growing business, that balance matters. We’ve had the room to make decisions and the reassurance of knowing someone’s there to help if needed.

One of the most important parts of this support has been the quality of the people around us. The experience of our chair, Dr Carol Bell, has been invaluable — not just in terms of strategic guidance, but also as someone who has consistently challenged and encouraged us. She has acted as a mentor, a role model, and at times, a much-needed voice of reason.

It’s this blend of financial and practical support that has allowed our business to grow. And I believe it’s something CCR is doing particularly well. Funding mechanisms can often be impersonal or rigid. What we’ve experienced with CCR is different — a more collaborative, more considered approach to investment.

But more can still be done. I’ve spoken before about the value of peer networks, especially for women leading businesses in sectors like tech and data. I’ve taken part in events led by Innovate UK, bringing together women leaders from across South Wales. These were powerful opportunities to connect, share experiences, and realise we’re not working in isolation. There is a community here — it just needs to be made more visible and accessible.

In my view, the more we talk about this, the better. We need to make sure that business leaders — particularly those under-represented in traditional networks — know what support is out there. Because the support does exist. The challenge is making sure the right people know how to access it and feel confident doing so.

The combination of funding, mentorship and community has made a huge difference to our business. If we want more businesses in the region to grow and succeed, those ingredients need to be made available to many more.

Rhiannon Thomason talks about this and more in the Cardiff Capital Region podcast episode Empowering Female Entrepreneurs. Listen to the podcast here:

