Why Cardiff is the Perfect Base for a Growing Business

Ken won the Young Business Person Award at Cardiff Business Awards.

Moving my company, Lunia 3D, to Cardiff was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Cardiff is a vibrant hub for innovation and collaboration, full of dynamic, forward-thinking entrepreneurs across a diverse range of industries.

I’ve always believed in Cardiff’s potential, and since setting up here, I’ve experienced firsthand the benefits of being part of this business community. Winning the Young Business Person Award at the Cardiff Business Awards recently was a significant moment that brought home the city’s role in our growth.

One of the first things I noticed when we moved to Cardiff from a more rural area was how welcoming the business community is. Cardiff has a unique openness; people are genuinely interested in what you’re doing, and businesses are keen to work together. For us, that’s led to rapid growth. We had to switch off our advertising at one point because the demand was so high. I think this reflects the strength of Cardiff’s business environment and the openness to new ideas.

Lunia 3D is a CAD-based company that brings concepts to life through 3D printing. We work with a range of sectors, from aviation and automotive to fashion, film, and TV. We also engage with students and individuals, creating prototypes, custom products, and unique solutions. Whether it’s a one-off project or a production run, our aim is to make 3D printing accessible to everyone, providing education and workshops to help people understand how to design, maintain, and operate the technology.

The pace of change in 3D printing is astounding. Every day brings new advancements, especially in the materials we can use, which are becoming stronger, more durable, and more heat-resistant. These innovations allow us to explore sectors that were previously out of reach, including aviation and defence. With these capabilities, we’re able to disrupt traditional manufacturing, offering quicker and often more cost-effective solutions for prototyping and production.

The Cardiff Business Awards were a natural opportunity to showcase our journey and connect with other ambitious people. Winning the Young Business Person Award felt like a huge endorsement of the hard work we’ve put into Lunia 3D, from the early days in my garden shed to our current setup in the heart of Cardiff. The recognition is a powerful motivator to keep pushing forward and continue our growth in this city.

Looking ahead, we’re focused on expanding our customer base within Cardiff, as there’s still so much untapped potential here. I also see a big role for us in educating the wider business community about the capabilities and benefits of 3D printing, which can be transformative for industries that might not yet realise the possibilities.

For any entrepreneur looking to start or grow their business, Cardiff has so much to offer. It’s a city that fosters innovation and collaboration, and I feel lucky to be a part of it.