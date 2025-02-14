Sustainable Manufacturing is Not Just for New Builds

Panasonic’s manufacturing plant in Cardiff has been a cornerstone of industry in the city for 50 years. But while it has a long history, we are proving that its future – and the future of manufacturing more broadly – can be sustainable.

There is often a perception that cutting-edge green technologies are best suited to new-build facilities, designed from the ground up with sustainability in mind. At Panasonic Manufacturing UK, we are seeking to demonstrate that existing plants can be retrofitted to reduce carbon emissions, making a meaningful contribution to the UK’s net zero ambitions.

As part of Panasonic’s global Green Impact Plan, which aims to convert all 250 of our factories to net zero by 2030, we have launched a major initiative at our Cardiff facility. Our goal is to prove that 100% of the electricity used in our microwave production plant can be powered solely by onsite generated renewable energy. This is an ambitious undertaking, but one we believe is both necessary and achievable.

To make this a reality, we have installed a combination of green hydrogen-powered fuel cells, solar panels and battery storage, all managed through Panasonic’s proprietary Energy Management System (EMS). This system intelligently balances energy supply and demand, taking into account production schedules and external factors such as the famously unpredictable Welsh weather.

Hydrogen fuel cells have a further advantage beyond producing electricity – they generate heat which can be used for hot water. By integrating this into a heat exchanger and heat pump system, we can also reduce our reliance on conventional fossil gas heating, improving efficiency while further cutting carbon emissions.

Europe’s transition to sustainable energy is already well underway, and the UK, particularly South Wales, is playing a growing role in hydrogen infrastructure development. Our Cardiff site was chosen for this demonstration in large part because of its existing industrial base. Additionally, its compatibility with the scale of electricity demand works well for this proof of concept. Panasonic is investing heavily in this technology, not just in Cardiff but across Europe and Japan, with the long-term aim of contributing to the development of a decarbonised energy sector.

We are also working with local suppliers wherever possible, reinforcing our belief that sustainability and economic growth should go hand in hand. The presence of a green hydrogen supply chain in South Wales has enabled us to utilise resources and expertise, reducing emissions from transport while supporting businesses in the region.

This project is, at its core, about demonstrating what is possible. The challenge of decarbonising industry is significant, as is the cost of hydrogen. However, we are confident that as infrastructure develops and supply chains mature, the long-term business case will significantly strengthen. Our investment is not about cutting costs in the short term – it is about enabling innovation, showing leadership and contributing to a cleaner future for manufacturing.

We recognise that not every facility will be able to implement a project of this scale overnight. But what we hope to achieve in Cardiff is proof that older industrial buildings can be transformed into leading examples for greener manufacturing. There is no reason why net zero should be the preserve of brand-new facilities and buildings. If a 50-year-old plant can be adapted, so can many others.

Panasonic has always been committed to contributing to society. Decarbonising our own operations is part of that responsibility. The road to net zero will require bold action from industry, but we are confident that the investment we are making today will pave the way for a more sustainable future.