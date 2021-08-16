Why are Degree Apprenticeship Important to Employers?

The Skills and Employment workstream of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board has been adopted and recognised by the Welsh Government as one of its three Regional Skills Partnerships (RSPs) across Wales.

Working as part of a ‘Team North Wales’, partners from industry, education & training, health, third sector, national & local government, and employer representative bodies amongst others, are all working towards a continued collective vision for a confident, cohesive region with sustainable economic growth, capitalising on the success of high value economic sectors and its connection to the economies of the Northern Powerhouse and Ireland.

Hosted by Sam Cooke, and joined by guests Rhys Griffiths, Business Relationship Manager Wales at Open University, Charlotte Oram-Gettings, Business Development Manager at Wrexham Glyndŵr University, and Bryn Jones, Senior Office Strategic Partnerships & Innovation at Bangor University, this discussion will highlight the innovative approach to delivery in partnership with both employers and providers, and will discuss how the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership will help to continue to improve and upgrade the regions skills base.