What’s it Really Like to Start a Tech Business in Wales?

In this Wales Tech Week video discussion in partnership with Business News Wales, Natwest Ecosystem Manager in Wales, Gemma Casey talks to Paul Devlin, Head of Research Commercialisation and Impact at Cardiff University, Anna Roberts, CEO & founder of Explorage whose team works out of the M-SParc centre in Anglesey and Daniel Sawko, CEO & founder of shipshape.vc, based at the Tramshed Tech offices in Cardiff, about their experience of getting started and growing a business in Wales.

Showcasing and supporting start ups is central to Wales Tech Week 16-18 October. The summit includes a dedicated “Start Up Alley” featuring more than 20 young businesses, and a “Pitch Platform” for early and later stage companies to set out their stall to potential investors. For investors it’s a chance to discover high potential ideas; for start up entrepreneurs it’s a chance to boost their profile and connect with support.

Wales Tech Week’s packed agenda also features 70+ exhibitors, demonstration zones, expert panels and speakers, and international link ups. This three-day, in-person event will showcase Welsh technology, and offer a ‘crash course’ to professionals from all sectors on what the latest technology can do for their career, business or organisation. Register for free tickets at Walestechweek.com.