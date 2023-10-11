The Employee Ownership Opportunity

In this Business News Wales digital discussion, host Carwyn Jones was joined by Grant Santos, CEO of Educ8 Training Group; Bethan Cousins, New Business Director at the Development Bank of Wales; and Paul Cantrill, a specialist advisor at Cwmpas, shared valuable insights into their experiences and perspectives on employee ownership.

Grant Santos shared his experience of transitioning to employee ownership at Educ8 Training Group, with Bethan Cousins discussing the financial aspects of employee ownership. Cwmpas advisor Paul Cantrill highlighted the importance of thorough planning and discussions when considering employee ownership. He highlighted the Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) model, which has seen significant growth and emphasised that employee-owned companies tend to be successful and that their governance is evolving to consider a wider range of key performance indicators.

