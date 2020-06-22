Welsh Procurement Specialist Launches Innovative PPE Scheme

A Welsh procurement specialist has launched a unique service to help churches, charities, schools, healthcare providers and other businesses in Wales and England to secure personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene and cleaning products in preparation for the easing of lockdown.

The Pencoed business, which was established in 2009 by chief executive Rob Kissick and operations director Russell Stables, is working with clients including the Church of England, Church in Wales and a range of charities, schools and care homes to ensure they can source the PPE supplies they need.

There is no other company in Wales or the UK offering procurement services for PPE on this scale. Demand for its services that help businesses meet the challenges of COVID-19 has also meant it is one of the biggest recruiters in Wales at present. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, it has hired 20 new employees increasing the size of its workforce by more than 30 percent. While 2buy2 is a private sector, commercial company, it has a philosophy of making sustainable, but never excessive profits. It also gives 10 per cent of its net profits to charities chosen by its staff every year.

2buy2 will source and purchase PPE for organisations that sign up (by Wednesday June 17). Its innovative service will negotiate preferential prices by buying on behalf of all members (aggregation buying). It will also ensure equipment is quality-assured, ethically sourced and all procurement procedures are correctly followed.

2buy2’s procurement services and specialist advisers support many businesses in the procurement and negotiation of complex contracts as well as coordinating their procurement activities to generate greater buying power across a range of contracts and supplies including energy.

The COVID-19 crisis prompted 2buy2 to add PPE to its offering. It has partnered on the supply with Crown Agents, the well-respected UK-based international development company that helps governments around the world to increase prosperity, reduce poverty and improve health by providing consultancy, supply chain, financial services and training. Critically, this also means it can procure the PPE without impacting on the supply to the NHS.

2buy2 has a track record in this space. The company previously helped source PPE supplies for the UK Government as part of its role in the international response to the Ebola health crisis in West Africa in 2014-15. It also worked with Crown Agents on that project.

2buy2 will be making a range of PPE equipment as well as cleaning and hygiene products available to members. But because 2buy2 creates buying groups to get the best deals, it also works to firm deadlines on members signing up. The first deadline for this is 6pm on Wednesday June 17.

Rob Kissick, CEO, 2buy2 (see attached jpeg photo of Rob), said: