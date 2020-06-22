Small Businesses Have Had to Move Online to Stay Competitive

One in seven small business owners (14%) say they are transitioning towards becoming fully or mainly online enterprises since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK, according to new research from Hitachi Capital Business Finance.

The findings come at a time when Facebook has announced the launch of Facebook Shops, which gives small businesses that have suffered amid the pandemic the tools to create online stores on Facebook and Instagram. The new Hitachi data suggests the proportion of small businesses that are offering services fully online, has increased by more than 50% since the period of isolation began – rising from 24% to 38%.

The sectors where small businesses were most set up for online operations before the pandemic struck were retail (43%), IT and telecoms (40%) and media (40%). In the last two months, the sectors where small business owners have been most urgently transitioning their ventures to online platforms have been education (29%), medical (22%) and finance and accounting (21%).

The net result is different industry sectors are set to emerge from the lockdown period as the most digitally enabled. Further, the research suggests the pandemic may see a widening of the tech gap between small businesses – with the gap between the most and least digitally enabled sectors widening from 33% to 45% in a matter of months.

% of small business that have operated completely or mainly online for a while % of small businesses currently transitioning towards operating completely or mainly online Net % of businesses online (established and currently transitioning) Media & marketing 40% 17% 57% IT & telecoms 40% 15% 55% Retail 43% 10% 53% Finance & accounting 31% 21% 52% Education 20% 29% 49% Medical & health services 18% 22% 40% Hospitality & leisure 20% 12% 32% Real estate 17% 10% 27% Transport & distribution 12% 11% 23% Manufacturing 11% 11% 22% Construction 10% 6% 16% Agriculture 7% 5% 12%

By region, the research reveals that the East of England (33%) and Scotland (29%) have now overtaken London as the regions that now have the highest proportion of small businesses online. London (21%), the South West (15%) and Wales (15%) are the regions where small business owners are working the hardest to transition their businesses onto a fully online enterprise.

Gavin Wraith-Carter, Managing Director at Hitachi Capital Business Finance commented: