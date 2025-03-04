Welsh Female Founders Take on 1,000km Rickshaw Rally On International Women’s Day

Seventeen inspiring Welsh women are gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime as they prepare to take on the Sisterhood Rickshaw Rally 2025.

This International Women’s Day, they will join a group of 60 female business founders from across the UK to navigate a 1,000km journey from Chennai to Goa—driving rickshaws across some of India’s most unpredictable roads. Their mission is to raise £350,000 for grassroots charities that empower women and girls in India through education, skills training, and maternal health initiatives.

Among them is Carmela Carrubba, director and founder of Welsh-founded special effects business, RealSFX.

“We’re not just talking about change – we’re driving it,” says Carmela. “At RealSFX, we’re all about pushing boundaries, embracing challenges, and making a real impact. This rally isn’t just about the thrill of driving a tuk-tuk across India – it’s about uniting with incredible women to create real change for those who need it most.”

Taking place from March 6th-11th, the rally will test participants with treacherous roads, unpredictable weather, and chaotic traffic, all while pushing them to make a difference. For Carmela and her fellow Welsh participants, it’s an opportunity to show resilience, determination, and solidarity—proving that when women come together, they can drive meaningful change.

The journey will take the team through key cities including Bangalore, Mysore, and Mangalore before finishing in Goa, all while raising awareness and funds for essential projects such as:

Building safe classrooms – constructing weatherproof, functional schools to improve education access for girls and children with disabilities.

Skills training for women – providing training in nursing, IT, and trade skills to help women achieve financial independence.

Maternal health support – addressing postpartum anaemia and complications through medical care, nutrition, and vital resources for vulnerable mothers.

The group has already raised £40,000 and is calling on supporters to help them reach their ambitious £350,000 target.

Carmela said:

“What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day. I’ve always loved a challenge, and I’m constantly looking for the next one to push me out of my comfort zone. My last was HYROX, but this rickshaw rally is another level. “I’ll be navigating the chaotic roads and vibrant sights of Indian cities – which might suit me a little too well. Being Italian, I’m known for my enthusiastic driving. But jokes aside, this journey is about more than adventure. It’s about supporting women and girls who face significant barriers and making a real difference in their lives. “The causes we’re fundraising for are what really make this special – building safe classrooms, providing vocational training, and improving maternal healthcare. These projects will make a lasting difference. And one of the best parts will be the final leg of the journey, when we’ll get to visit one of the schools and meet some of the girls we’re doing this for. I just know that moment will make every challenge along the way completely worth it.”

Alongside Carmela in a Real SFX-branded tuk-tuk will be Charlotte Leyshon who set up Lux Family Law.

Charlotte said:

“I cannot believe I agreed to this challenge. This adventure takes me miles out of my comfort zone, but I knew I had to do it. We’ll be in India over International Women’s Day, raising funds for women both here and abroad. I know I’ll see, hear, and experience a whole new world, and I’m doing it alongside extraordinary women. I cannot wait.”

Their other Welsh tuktuk driver is Rachel Bedgood of CBS Screening. She said:

“I am beyond excited for this challenge—though a little nervous too. When I originally said yes, I probably underestimated the difficulty of the terrain and the sheer scale of this journey. But it’s for a brilliant cause, and I’m so proud to take part alongside Carmela and Charlotte. This will be an unforgettable experience with a group of incredible female founders.”

The Sisterhood is a group of over 150 determined women breaking barriers across industries. Since its founding in 2006, the group has completed numerous challenges—like the Amazon Raft Race, Marathon des Sables, and the Bosphorus Swim—raising over £1,000,000 for women’s and children’s charities.

The 2025 Rickshaw Rally marks their most ambitious challenge yet, uniting 60 female founders to race 1,000km across India in support of women and girls.