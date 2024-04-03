Welsh Drinks Manufacturer Teams Up with Go Ape in New Promotion

The Welsh company that makes one of the UK’s leading School Compliant drinks has partnered with Go Ape for a national promotion.

Radnor Hills has been making healthy kids drink Radnor Fizz for over 15 years from its base in Knighton, Powys.

Radnor Fizz has partnered with Go Ape to run an on-pack ‘Fuel the Fun’ promotion to win tree top adventure vouchers to bring out your inner Tarzan.

Launching today and running until November 1st, there are lots of chances to win the weekly prize of a Go Ape voucher throughout the year.

Go Ape has 37 locations across the UK, from London to Scotland and Wales to the South East, all perfect for a fun day out.

Whether you are aged 4 or 84, with a head for heights or not, Go Ape has an adventure for every member of your tribe.

Their thrilling outdoor experiences are all designed to challenge you mentally and physically, and their friendly staff are on hand to help you have an exciting and safe experience.

Go Ape’s stunning landscapes from vast forests and historical backdrops to panoramic views across famous city skylines for urban Go Ape fans, ensure each activity centre offers a different experience.

Containing real fruit juice, all natural flavourings and no added sugar, Radnor Fizz also comes in a 100% recyclable bottle made from 30% recycled material.

There are six fabulously fruity flavours to choose from – including Apple, Forest Fruits, Tropical, Orange and Mango, Sour Cherry and Strawberry – and a bottle counts as one of your 5-a-day. Each drink is made using spring water sourced from Radnor’s own boreholes in the rural Welsh hills on their zero to landfill site.

Chris Butler, Marketing Manager for Radnor Hills, said:

“Go Ape is an amazing day out for families and a brilliant way to get out into nature, to challenge yourself and have fun. “We’re all about adding value for families and so we’re delighted to be partnering with Go Ape to help families to fuel lots of fun moments together while keeping them naturally hydrated whilst doing the things they love.”

Della Moorhouse, Marketing & Partnerships at Go Ape, said:

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Radnor Fizz, encouraging people to live more adventurously whilst also promoting healthy hydration.”

To enter the competition, look out for promotional 4-packs of Tropical, Forest Fruits and Apple flavoured Radnor Fizz. Stockists include selected ASDA, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores. Simply scan the QR code on the bottle and enter your details – it’s that simple.