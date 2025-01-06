Welsh Brand Goodwash Sees Surge in Sales Following Appearance in Gavin and Stacey Christmas Finale

Barry-based social enterprise, The Goodwash Company, has experienced a remarkable 20% increase in online sales after its appearance in the highly anticipated Gavin and Stacey Christmas special finale.

The company’s luxurious, cruelty-free handwash was showcased in Pam and Mick West’s Billericay bathroom, marking a significant milestone for the Welsh brand.

The cameo in one of the UK’s most-loved shows brought national attention and sparked a surge in online sales and engagement. In just two days, TikTok views soared from an average of 2k to almost 100k.

Mandy Powell, founder of The Goodwash Company, shared:

“Being featured in Gavin and Stacey has been incredible for us. It’s especially meaningful for me as a proud Barry resident and long-time fan of the show. “The programme brought a genuine sense of magic to Barry during filming. However, I didn’t know our products would appear on the show. When I spotted our ‘Sebon Dwylo’ behind Smithy in the bathroom, I let out a little scream of excitement! “It was an honour to see our ethical Welsh luxury handwash showcased in a show so beloved by audiences worldwide. Witnessing the surge of interest in our brand online is the icing on the cake.”

Since its launch in 2018, The Goodwash Company has established a reputation for its sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products. The company invests profits back into Welsh communities and charitable causes. The Business Wales Accelerated Growth Programme (AGP) has supported the company's growth, helping the brand scale sustainably.

The brand’s appearance in Gavin and Stacey has boosted sales by 20% and enhanced visibility for its bilingual brand. Looking ahead, The Goodwash Company is eager to capitalise on this surge in interest.

Mandy added: