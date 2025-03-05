AI Confidence Begins with the Right Support for Employees

AI is already part of everyday life, whether we realise it or not. When Netflix recommends a programme or when a chatbot answers a customer query, AI is working in the background.

But while large organisations are integrating AI at pace, many businesses – especially SMEs – are still unsure how to approach it. The potential is huge, but so is the challenge of ensuring employees at all levels have the confidence and skills to use AI effectively.

At Taught by Humans, we focus on making AI training accessible and practical. The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that successful AI adoption depends on meeting people where they are. Different employees will have different levels of confidence with technology, and training needs to reflect that. Someone who spends their day working on spreadsheets will have a different starting point from someone who rarely uses a computer. The key is to show people how AI can help them with their specific tasks, rather than overwhelming them with technical jargon.

One of the best ways to get started with AI is to pick a small, manageable project. It could be streamlining marketing tasks, summarising reports, or automating repetitive admin work. The first attempt might not be perfect, but that’s part of the process. AI tools improve with use, and the more people engage with them, the more valuable they become. There is also plenty of free training available, often through local universities and business support programmes, which can help build skills without major upfront investment.

Generational differences also play a role in AI adoption. Millennials and Gen X workers, who have had to adapt to multiple waves of new technology during their careers, often embrace AI readily. Interestingly, some younger workers in their early 20s, who were in school or university when AI tools emerged, have been conditioned to see AI as something to be avoided – labelled as ‘cheating’ in an academic setting. Older employees who have not worked with technology as much may feel reluctant to engage with AI, seeing it as an entirely new skill to master. Understanding these perspectives helps businesses tailor training and support to encourage adoption across all age groups.

One of the biggest concerns around AI is job security. Some roles will inevitably change, but it is often the case that AI automates parts of jobs rather than replacing them entirely. Instead of removing roles, AI can free up employees to focus on more valuable and rewarding work. In customer service, for example, AI is now handling simple, repetitive queries, leaving human agents to deal with more complex and sensitive issues. The challenge for businesses is not just to implement AI, but to ensure employees are equipped with the skills to work effectively alongside it.

AI is not going away, and businesses that invest in upskilling now will be better placed to adapt to future developments. Employers should be thinking about how to integrate AI into their training programmes and daily operations, rather than waiting until they are forced to react to change. Those who do will not only improve efficiency but also empower their teams to work smarter and more effectively.

For businesses still unsure where to start, my advice is simple: begin experimenting. Choose a small project, explore free training resources, and encourage employees to engage with AI in a way that makes sense for their roles. The learning curve might seem steep at first, but the benefits are clear. AI is a tool, and like any tool, its value depends on how well it is used. By meeting employees where they are and supporting them in developing AI skills, businesses can ensure they stay ahead of the curve.