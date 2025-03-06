Further 200 Healthcare Workers from India to Join NHS Wales

A further 200 nurses and doctors from Kerala in India will be recruited to join the health service in Wales.

The announcement builds on the agreement made between the Welsh Government and the Government of Kerala last year to support ethical recruitment from India to Wales, and on the basis of mutual benefit.

The NHS in Wales now has more staff than at any point in its history, the Welsh Government said, directly employing almost 97,000 full-time equivalent staff. The Welsh Government added that it was committed to continue investing in the current workforce and in training the NHS workforce of the future.

More than 300 healthcare professionals have already taken up positions across NHS Wales from the Indian state since the agreement was signed in March 2024.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles, met staff coming to Wales and thanked them for their support of NHS Wales.

Staff Nurse, Teena Thomas, from Karunagappally is set to join NHS Wales soon and said:

“I'm drawn to NHS Wales' commitment to providing high-quality patient care and its reputation for excellence in healthcare. “I'm excited to be part of a team that values compassion, kindness, and respect. The opportunity to work in a multicultural environment and contribute to the well-being of the Welsh community is truly fulfilling. I'm looking forward to developing my skills and expertise in a supportive and inclusive work environment.”

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: