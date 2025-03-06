£1m Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund Aims to Boost Sports Participation

A £1 million support fund has been launched ahead of Cymru women's first-ever European championship footballing appearance later this year.

On Saturday 5 July, the Cymru Women’s team will make history when they face the Netherlands for their first game at the UEFA Euro 2025 tournament in Switzerland.

The Welsh Government, alongside partner organisations, has established the Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund to harness the opportunity to inspire future generations and boost sports participation. The fund will provide grants to organisations across culture, arts, sport and media sectors.

Projects could include:

opportunities to promote Wales internationally

youth sports engagement initiatives

fan celebration events across Wales, Europe and the world.

The Welsh Government's Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant, said:

“Cymru Women’s historic Euro 2025 qualification is a unique opportunity to build upon the growing momentum in women's and girls' football across our nation. We’re committing this £1 million to boost participation in sport across our communities and showcase Wales on the international stage. “By bringing together partners from across multiple sectors, we're taking a collaborative ‘Gorau chwarae, cyd chwarae' approach to create a lasting legacy from this tournament. This fund will use the invaluable expertise of a range of organisations to support and enhance our already-planned programme of activities, projecting our collective strength as a nation, as a Team Wales that is stronger together.”

Noel Mooney, Chief Executive of the Football Association of Wales, said:

“The historic qualification of Cymru for this summer's EURO 2025, brings huge opportunities, not just for the team but for our nation as a whole. With the team putting Wales on the world stage in Switzerland, we have the potential to come together to celebrate, to challenge negative gender stereotypes and to boost participation in football at all levels. We want everyone across Cymru to be able to feel a part of this extraordinary moment, no matter where they are, and this fund will help to make that vision a reality. “We encourage organisations, both large and small, to think about how they can make the most of this opportunity and to come forward with their ideas for celebrating Cymru this summer.”

Initial expressions of interest should be submitted by Friday March 7. Final decisions will be announced by Friday 18 April.