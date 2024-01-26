Welsh Baking Industry to Gather for Second Annual Conference

Members of the Welsh baking industry will come together to discuss key issues facing the sector at the second annual Welsh Baking Conference, which is taking place at the All Nations Centre in Cardiff on 13 March 2024.

Organised by ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University, this year’s conference will focus on the theme of the ‘Past, Present and Future’ and will see bakeries of all sizes, industry bodies, food science students, and equipment and ingredient suppliers meet to share their perspectives on the issues facing the sector in Wales.

Conference attendees will hear from a line-up of high-profile industry speakers, including John Lamper, Bakery Specialist for Tesco, who will discuss the present and future of Tesco in-store bakeries. Robb MacKie, the CEO of Forti Global Strategies, and ex-President and CEO of the American Bakers Association will talk about macroeconomic trends and how to navigate them effectively to achieve growth.

Dr Sara Autton, a Technical Bakery Consultant, will discuss tackling skill shortages in the industry with apprenticeships, which are offered in Wales through Cambrian Training. Meanwhile, Martin Sutherland, Marketing Director at ZERO2FIVE, will share a Welsh perspective on bakery market insights and trends.

Other speakers include Patrick Williams, President of the Craft Bakers Association, who will talk about leadership and management; John Foster, Managing Director of Fosters Bakery and star of the BBC’s Victorian Bakers; and Dr Hulya Dogan, Head of the Department of Grain Science at Kansas State University.

On the evening before the conference, there will also be an opportunity for members of the baking sector to socialise at the pre-conference dinner, which is taking place at the Principality Stadium.

Professor David Lloyd, Director at ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, said:

“On the back of the success of last year’s event, which was attended by over 160 people, we’re looking forward to hosting the second ever Welsh Baking Conference. We believe this event in the Welsh baking calendar provides an important opportunity for members of the sector to come together and discuss the issues it faces.”

Lee Pugh, Head of Baking at ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, said:

“Whether you’re a small craft bakery or large manufacturer, this year’s conference will be relevant to your business. With a theme of the ‘Past, Present and Future’ we’ll be looking at the challenges currently facing the sector, opportunities on the horizon, and learnings from the past.”

Register for your free conference place or to book tickets for the pre-conference dinner, HERE: https://businessnewswales.com/events/the-welsh-baking-conference-2024-past-present-and-future/