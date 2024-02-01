Acuity Law’s Hugh Hitchcock Named in The Lawyer’s ‘Hot 100’ List of Legal Talent

Acuity Law’s Senior Partner Hugh Hitchcock has been named among the 100 leading lawyers in the UK.

Hugh, who heads up the Acuity Litigation and Dispute Resolution department at Acuity, has been listed in the prestigious The Lawyer’s Hot 100 list 2024. The Lawyer is recognised as the pre-eminent media platform for the sector.

‘The Hot 100’ recognises excellence and relevance among leading lawyers in the sector each year, and Hugh has been acknowledged for his work on a number of recent high-value commercial claims.

A particular highlight was representing a global fintech company in several claims, including a £200m claim against a well-known US investment research firm.

Under Hugh’s leadership, Acuity Law’s dispute resolution team has grown substantially, both in workload and in size.

What started as a small team of seven Wales-based lawyers at now stands at a headcount of close to 30 nationally with substantial growth in 2023.

He remains ambitious, and expects to double that number by the end of 2025.

A large part of the litigation team’s success story is Hitchcock’s focus on generating interest from litigation funders, offering them London quality with a better return on investment.

The Lawyer says of Hugh:

“Hitchcock humorously likens litigation to dancing with a gorilla. It’s easy to take a wrong step when dealing with an intimidating and unpredictable beast in close quarters. One needs resilience and plenty of experience to elegantly navigate the dance floor. It’s safe to say that Hitchcock knows how to tango.”

Hugh said of the accolade:

“I am hugely proud and humbled to receive this recognition. It is a shining testament to the incredible work, skill, and support of the pioneering and focused dispute team at Acuity who continue to innovate to secure access to justice for the benefit of all Acuity clients. “But obviously, so much of what I do cannot be achieved without the support of my colleagues and especially co-partner Aisha Wardell and of course an outstanding team around me.”

Acuity Law Managing Partner Claire Knowles said:

“This is a prestigious acknowledgement of Hugh’s work and talent. “His department has grown significantly in recent times, and his leadership and talent has been a key motivating factor in how this has been achieved.”

The accolade is another key acknowledgement of Acuity Law’s continued expansion and success in the UK marketplace.

It recently opened an office in Birmingham, serving as a connector across Acuity’s national network, linking Cardiff and Bristol in the south to the firm’s London seat, as well as to its northern branches in Leeds and Liverpool.

Acuity Law is a fast-growing national law firm, that offers partners a choice between joining as an employed partner or as a consultant partner. The firm has over 150 lawyers supporting business clients throughout the UK.

The Lawyer Hot 100 can be found here https://www.thelawyer.com/event/lawyer-hot-100/