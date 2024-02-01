ABP Appoints Ashley Curnow as New Divisional Port Manager for Wales and the Southwest

Associated British Ports (ABP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Curnow as the new Divisional Port Manager for Wales and the Southwest. Ashley assumed the role at the start of 2024, and is overseeing ABP’s five key ports in South Wales alongside Plymouth and Teignmouth in the Southwest.

Previously serving as the Head of Humber International Terminal and Immingham Renewable Fuels Terminal (IRFT) on the Humber, Ashley brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Ashley joined ABP as a Graduate Management Trainee, progressing through various operational and management roles. Notably, he led ABP’s single biggest terminal, demonstrating his proficiency in operations and a deep understanding of ABP’s core business.

Originally from Aberfan in South Wales, Ashley possesses important knowledge of ABP and is enthusiastic about contributing to the growth and success of the business in his new capacity.

Accepting the role, Ashley said,

“I am looking forward to working with the team in Wales and the Southwest to capitalise on the opportunities and ensure we continue to deliver a safe and efficient service for our customers across the seven ports in the division.” “Our ports in Wales and the Southwest are undergoing a busy and exciting period, with a number of significant transformational prospects, including the Celtic Freeport, floating offshore wind (FLOW) opportunities in Port Talbot and investment and upgrades in Plymouth to help secure the long-term future of the Ferry Terminal, which is home to Brittany Ferries.

About Ashley’s appointment, Julian Walker, Regional Director, ABP commented: