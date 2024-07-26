Rail Safety Campaign Reduces Trespassing

A rail safety campaign has successfully reduced trespassing on the Valleys railway lines by 45%.

Transport for Wales (TfW) says it is continuing to work hard to drive down trespasser numbers after the success of the No Second Chances campaign.

The campaign has delivered rail safety workshops to more than 20,000 young people at 150 schools across Wales, a live exhibition in Cardiff and the Valleys visited by over 750 young people, as well as flyers delivered to all homes within 200 metres of the railway, posters and social media messaging.

TfW has also issued 500 body worn cameras to operational staff and working with the British Transport Police to help with anti-social behaviour concerns.

Leyton Powell, Safety, Sustainability and Risk Director at TfW said: