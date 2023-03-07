We Need to See More Women in Senior Roles Within Retail

Although more women work in retail then men across the UK, diversity and inclusion remains at the forefront of our thinking as 1 in 5 retailers have all male boards and 15% have no women on their executive committee, highlighting the work that is still to be done.

As today is International Women’s Day, we spoke with Sara Jones, Head of Wales Retail Consortium, who highlighted 3 key areas of supporting the event which is why it’s imperative to see more women in senior roles within retail, the opportunity it presents to praise women’s achievements and recognising what still needs to be done and how it provides a call to action to highlight the challenges that can be overcome collectively.