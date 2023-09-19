Wales Tech Week Presents ‘Celebrating Welsh Women in Tech’ with Global Cybersecurity and Observability Leader Splunk as Partner

Wales Tech Week, the international tech summit taking place this October, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Splunk, a global leader in cybersecurity and observability, for the highly anticipated ‘Celebrating Welsh Women in Tech‘ event.

This lunch reception, scheduled as a highlight of Wales Tech Week, promises to be a momentous occasion celebrating diversity, innovation, and the boundless potential of individuals in the tech industry.

Splunk’s commitment to innovation and building a safer and more resilient digital world aligns seamlessly with the objectives of Wales Tech Week, which aims to help businesses and organisations utilise transformative technologies. This partnership will not only bolster the event’s global presence but also contribute to celebrating the individuals who make a vibrant tech ecosystem that drives progress, collaboration, and business opportunities.

Set to take place on Tuesday, 17 October 2023, at the ICC Wales in Newport, ‘Celebrating Welsh Women in Tech’ is an event dedicated to recognising the achievements of Welsh women in the tech sector. The event will feature enlightening discussions led by influential speakers, offering invaluable insights into their journeys and experiences within the tech world. It will also provide a unique opportunity for networking, fostering a sense of community and empowerment within the tech sector.

“Splunk has long had a policy of actively promoting equity in the workforce across the world,” commented Petra Jenner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA at Splunk. “It’s important that we foster an environment in which people of any gender, ethnicity, age, ability or identity feel empowered to join the tech workforce, bring their true selves to work, and fulfil their potential. As part of this remit we’re honoured to be able to support this event and help highlight the huge contribution of female technologists in Wales.”

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Wales Tech Week’s organiser Technology Connected, said,

“We are thrilled to partner with Splunk for ‘Celebrating Welsh Women in Tech’ at Wales Tech Week 2023. This event epitomises our commitment to showcasing and celebrating the extraordinary talent and contributions of Welsh women in tech. With Splunk’s support, we aim to inspire future generations to continue pushing boundaries and shaping the future of technology for all.”

Wales Tech Week 2023, organised by Technology Connected, will be a hybrid, international Tech Summit that puts Welsh technology and its ecosystem on the global stage with a third day, Talent4Tech, to focus on fostering the tech-curious into the tech industry. It will serve as a catalyst for the Welsh tech ecosystem, the global tech community, and organisations of all sizes to connect, collaborate, and do business.

Please visit the following link to register in advance for the ‘Celebrating Welsh Women in Tech’ event (space is limited): https://technologyconnected.glueup.com/event/celebrating-welsh-women-in-tech-wales-tech-week-85298/

Event Details:

What: Celebrating Welsh Women in Tech

When: Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:15 PM GMT+1

Where: ICC Wales, Newport, Wales, UK

